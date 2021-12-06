Want a new build home without a new build price? This home was completely re-built with only a few joists and foundation left from the original home! Situated at the edge of the Garden District, this home is central to all of Dothan's amenities. CEMENT siding, Natural Gas Direct Vent Fireplace, laminate flooring, TWO ovens in the home (one gas and one electric), LARGE walk in pantry, Tiled Showers and floors in bathrooms, TWO tankless hot water heaters! ALL for under $100 a square foot!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After a four-hour standoff, a woman surrendered peacefully to Dothan police without further incident Friday afternoon.
A dream more than a decade in the making is closer to becoming a reality now that the USDA has joined the Florida legislature in funding a vis…
Absolutely stunning home with over 250 acres! The cupola above the fourth floor has a wrap around porch with panoramic views and glass floorin…
It didn’t take long for Clair Goodson to find her way back to the Wiregrass.
- Updated
MARIANNA — A juvenile driver attempting to elude law enforcement Wednesday was found in possession of a handgun, marijuana, $1,300 in cash and…
- Updated
Five Auburn Tigers are preparing to play elsewhere in 2022.
- Updated
EUFAULA—A two-vehicle Barbour County crash on Friday has claimed the life of a Roanoke, Texas man, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Age…
- Updated
Investigators are still working on leads as part of a homicide investigation stemming from a fatal shooting in Pansey over the weekend.
- Updated
A Dothan capital murder suspect wanted in the 2020 shooting death of Christina Moore was arrested in Georgia by U.S. marshals Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The home of Kathryn and Chris Smith in the Houston Heights section of Dothan’s Garden District has the perfect window for a gloriously full Ch…