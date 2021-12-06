4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

Want a new build home without a new build price? This home was completely re-built with only a few joists and foundation left from the original home! Situated at the edge of the Garden District, this home is central to all of Dothan's amenities. CEMENT siding, Natural Gas Direct Vent Fireplace, laminate flooring, TWO ovens in the home (one gas and one electric), LARGE walk in pantry, Tiled Showers and floors in bathrooms, TWO tankless hot water heaters! ALL for under $100 a square foot!