4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,099

PROPOSED CONST:Brick Front w/Fiber Cement Board sides&back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The foyer leads into an open family room,.The kitchen island has tons of storage space, an eat-in bar top, and pantry. Bonus room upstairs with half bath.Buyer/or Buyer's Agent to satisfy self to any & all pertinent information. Overton III plan