Welcome to Halls Creek. Come see our most popular plan, the CALI! A spacious 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, with1747 sq .ft of pleasure to live in. WOW!!! As you enter the wide foyer you will be greeted with 2 bedrooms and a full bath and then it will open up to the beautiful main living area. There is another bedroom/office next to the laundry room just off the garage. You will love the OPEN kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. You can sit at your huge island or eat-in dining area for family meals. Relax in the HUGE living area and catch up on your favorite shows or just hang out. Off the living area you have the master suite with a huge closet in your attached bath with quartz vanity with double sinks, separate shower and GARDEN tub. NOTE: Actual home is under construction. Pictures depict a similar completed home/floor plan & elevation, but it is not the actual home for sale. Features, colors, finishes & options may differ from what's shown. The Model home should be completed by end of July and it is the same new home as this one will be. Buyer to satisfy all pertinent information.