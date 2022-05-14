4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,900

Like New Home In Hidden Lake Subdivision with an Open Floorplan. This Home Features Granite Countertops in the Kitchen with a Gas Cooktop and Bathroom #1.Stainless Steel Appliances In The Kitchen Along with A Walk-In Corner Pantry and Island Split Floor Plan, Large Laundry Room, the Master Bathroom Features an Soaking Tub and Split Vanities with Separate Linen Cabinets and a Large Walk-in Closets.