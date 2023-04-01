This Chase Ridge home is Better Than New and zoned for Rehobeth Schools! Built in 2019, this 2,121 SF home has had multiple upgrades including new lighting fixtures, decorative corbels in the open doorframes, wainscoting in the foyer and dining area, granite in the guest bath and a marble countertop in the primary bath, all with new undermount sinks. This fabulous split bedroom floor plan features lots of windows, 2” blinds, 9'ceilings, open living spaces with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, kitchen with large island, contrasting granite countertops, new farmhouse style undermount sink, stainless appliances, coffee bar, pantry, walk-in pantry/storage closet, and mudroom with drop station. The spacious primary suite offers dual sinks, transom window, shower, private water closet and a large walk-in closet. In addition to three nicely sized guest rooms, the other side of the home offers a guest bath with transom window, large vanity and tub/shower combo, plus an oversized laundry room with room for a freezer. Outside, the original covered patio has been screened in and includes pull down sunshades, an extended covered patio was added, and the back yard now has a vinyl privacy fence with double gate! The best part? There are no HOA fees or Covenants/Restrictions. Park your boat or camper in your backyard.