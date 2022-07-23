Like new home in the beautiful Park Ridge S/D. Fantastic floor plan with split bedrooms and master on back of home. The Entry way leads into the open dining/kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets and large island. The living/family room is spacious and leads outside to covered patio and awesome fenced backyard. Master bath features dual vanities and walk-in closet, other guest bedrooms a very spacious and share hall bath. This home is so move-in ready, and you will love it. Subdivision has Community pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan’s City Center was first unveiled in April and while it may seem as if things have been quiet since then, a tremendous amount of work ha…
Although Zack’s Family Restaurant was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night, the owners plan to rebuild the down-home, cafeteria-style eatery.
Hays McKay, the longtime pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan, died Saturday after a battle with cancer.
Dothan native and Auburn University pitching star Blake Burkhalter grew up rooting for the Atlanta Braves and now he has a chance to play for …
Are we in another COVID-19 surge?
An outspoken crowd that turned out for a public hearing expressed overwhelming support for Greater Beulah Baptist Church’s application to esta…
The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marianna man accused of stealing a tractor and seed spreader.
Once left for dead, Toys "R" Us is making a major comeback. The toy store brand will be just about everywhere for the holidays.
Dothan Fire Department investigators have determined a Saturday night fire that heavily damaged Zack’s Family Restaurant in Dothan was accidental.
Four people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the killing of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, whose body was found at a Dothan…