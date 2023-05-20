Beautiful home located in Hidden Lake Subdivision. This full brick, move in ready home has new paint throughout, large kitchen island and open floor plan. Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home is located in a cul-de-sac with a large, private, fenced in back yard. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,999
