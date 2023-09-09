Are you looking for brand new homes with no other families smells inside? These new construction homes have space for all of your accumulated stuff or your family. Either way, we have our brand new Lakeside plan to help you live your best life! When you enter this beautiful home you will enjoy the view from the foyer up the wide hallway that takes you to the huge open living and dining area with our shiny quartz countertops that will catch your eye and allow you to foresee your family enjoying your daily life and get-togethers. This is what we call a double split bedroom plan! The Main Suite is in the rear with a large shower and double quartz vanities with a walk in closet. You won't believe the space you will enjoy with the other four bedrooms which can be anything you want them to be that are off the foyer and the dining area. Stop by our model and let us show you our currently ready to move in Lakeside to see if it is what you are looking for or wait for this one to be completed. They won't last long! But, we will be building more!