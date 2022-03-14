 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $304,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $304,900

This beautifully shaded, 2- Story Gem located in the desired Olympia Country Club Estates neighborhood and Rehobeth school district, plus close to leisure activities, shopping, restaurants and only a short drive to the beach! Well insulated, w/dimensional shingles (approx. 10 years old), brand new flooring (2021), septic tank pumped (2019), 5 ton HVAC (Electric Bill $100-$150 per month), granite counters tops, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, spacious deck and more. A definite must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert