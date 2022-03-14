4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $304,900

This beautifully shaded, 2- Story Gem located in the desired Olympia Country Club Estates neighborhood and Rehobeth school district, plus close to leisure activities, shopping, restaurants and only a short drive to the beach! Well insulated, w/dimensional shingles (approx. 10 years old), brand new flooring (2021), septic tank pumped (2019), 5 ton HVAC (Electric Bill $100-$150 per month), granite counters tops, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, spacious deck and more. A definite must see!