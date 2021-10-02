4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $305,900

Truly immaculate 2559 sqft 4 bed/2.5 bath with large bonus room in Park Ridge. REHOBETH SCHOOLS. So many amenities....wainscoting, trey ceilings in living room and en-suite, dining room/office, gas fireplace, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tankless hot water heater, security system, walk-in closets, walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, high ceilings. Idyllic Stone Martin Builders neighborhood with two pools, two clubhouses, city water, city sewer. Classic Crestwood II floorplan.