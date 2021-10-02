Truly immaculate 2559 sqft 4 bed/2.5 bath with large bonus room in Park Ridge. REHOBETH SCHOOLS. So many amenities....wainscoting, trey ceilings in living room and en-suite, dining room/office, gas fireplace, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tankless hot water heater, security system, walk-in closets, walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, high ceilings. Idyllic Stone Martin Builders neighborhood with two pools, two clubhouses, city water, city sewer. Classic Crestwood II floorplan.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $305,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman is accused of pistol-whipping a man she hired to fix her car.
- Updated
The UAB School of Medicine is now the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine following a $95-million gift by the Dothan eye surgeon.
- Updated
A Dothan woman and her friends are accused of stealing $8,450 from an elderly woman using money transfer applications.
- Updated
Police arrested a Dothan woman last week for stealing $2,400 in cash from an elderly relative.
- Updated
AUBURN – It might be the most misleading 10-point victory in the history of college football.
- Updated
Dothan Police continued to search Tuesday for a capital murder suspect in the shooting death of an Ozark man.
- Updated
Duane Mock is in the record book as an American qualifier for a U.S. Olympic Bobsled team and as Lakeside School’s winningest football coach b…
Matt Rodgers is on a mission, a tough one, unlike any he’s faced in his ongoing successful life.
- Updated
Dothan police arrested four people suspected of trafficking methamphetamine in the area this week.
- Updated
The UAB School of Medicine is now the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine following a $95-million gift by the Dothan eye surgeon.