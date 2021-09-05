The Rosewood III is a well-planned floor plan that is budding with four bedrooms, plus a bonus room, and three full bathrooms. The foyer opens into an expansive kitchen with a great island, granite countertops, and a pantry. The spacious kitchen flows into its own convenient breakfast area opening to a great room perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Off the great room, bedrooms two, three, and four reside with spacious closets and a great hall connecting the bedrooms to the bath with a double vanity. Secluded at the corner of the home, the master suite is a dream, with a huge walk in closet, spacious bedroom, and a bathroom with a garden tub/shower combo. The first floor is complete with a covered porch and a two -car garage. Up the stairs, a bonus room with a walk-in closet and a full bath, is ready to serve a wide variety of purposes for your family. This plan is sure to suit the needs of your growing family.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $306,799
Related to this story
Most Popular
Whenever you start a new medication, ask your doctor or pharmacist about the best time of day to take it for maximum effect.
- Updated
Tornadoes and strong wind gusts moved through the Dothan area Tuesday afternoon and evening downing trees and causing structural damage.
- Updated
A driver was taken to a local hospital with possible injuries after a Marianna traffic crash last Friday, Aug. 27.
- Updated
Boots were on medical floors Monday as Southeast Health became the first Alabama hospital to receive much needed help from the U.S. Department…
You voted and the results are in!
- Updated
The Wiregrass saw remnants of Hurricane Ida as two weak tornadoes damaged property in Taylor and Midland City Tuesday evening during an unexpe…
- Updated
Two large signs, one along the small road leading to the Peacock Bridge Road boat ramp and the other right beside the ramp, give public warnin…
- Updated
Barrels have been moved to reveal new lanes added to Highway 84 West that are helping to reduce congestion at the awkward, side-by-side inters…