 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $309,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $309,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $309,900

Great home in one of Dothan's finest gated communities. Open floorplan with tall ceilings, recess lighting, oak wood floors, tile in the bathrooms. Living area with fireplace, bookcases, a separate office and large dining room area. The kitchen is complete with granite counters, custom cabinets and all appliances! The master offers three walk-in closets and a master bath with separate tiled shower, garden tub and double vanities! Playroom or 4th bedroom upstairs. Covered patio and grilling area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert