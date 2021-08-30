Beautiful two story with circular driveway, great lanscaping, triple detached garage heated and cooled, Extra storage building, large lot. New roof , 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Plantation Shutters. Granite Counter tops. All new paint and baths redone, new carpet in bedrooms, new floors. The contractors are still working on home (painting and resetting lights and doing small repairs. Putting new screen on back screened in porch and painting it. Large home with lots of space. Close to everything.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $310,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Last year saw a record-low flu season in the U.S., the result of mask wearing and increased social distancing and hygiene. This year, however, experts warn the U.S. could see a “twindemic” with soaring flu and COVID-19 cases filling doctor’s offices and hospitals. Vaccinations could help blunt that, however, and you can get jabs for the flu and COVID on the same day, according to the CDC. The ...
- Updated
Dothan’s Northside Plaza, a shopping center anchored by Publix, sold for $19.7 million last week.
Four years ago, I found out I was Type II diabetic.
- Updated
A Dothan inmate faces new charges after assaulting an officer at a local hospital while attempting to escape.
- Updated
A Panama City man was charged with multiple offenses Tuesday by the Marianna Police Department, according to a press release from that agency.
- Updated
A federal team of health care workers is being sent to a Dothan hospital seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients, the state health officer said We…
- Updated
A partnership between a Dothan hospital and a local surgery center could give COVID-19 patients greater access to an infusion therapy seen as …
- Updated
As well as being a good friend and a successful businessman, Hugh Wheelless is best remembered as a visionary and a community leader.
- Updated
ELBA – Elba, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, built a 33-14 advantage in the third quarter and then held off Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Opp to win 33-28 …
- Updated
All Dothan City Schools staff will be required to wear masks starting Wednesday, although the district is not yet requiring the same of studen…