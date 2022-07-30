4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $310,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, located in Hidden Lake E. on Litchfield Drive. Fully bricked home, wooden fence in back yard, 2 access gates. Covered front & back porch. Back porch is prewired for speakers. Large entry hallway. Luxury vinyl plank throughout the entire home. Living area comes with prewired surround sound. Three beautiful Bay windows overlooking the backyard. Living area will easily accommodate a sectional. Open concept family living with kitchen / dining combo. Kitchen comes with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, counter height bar with seating & accent pendant lighting. Master bedroom to accommodate king size bedroom suite with room to spare with on suite master bath. Master bath to include walk-n-shower, granite counter tops with double sink vanity, huge walk-in closet with access to laundry room. Great layout!!! Laundry room just off the garage door back entrance to large mud room. This home is designed with a master bedroom split. 3 bedrooms located on the opposite side of the home just off main living area. Shared hall bath to include granite counter tops. HLE is a family friendly community located on the east side of Dothan. A great place to have fun with the family on the playground or relax by the lake. Call for a showing appointment today!