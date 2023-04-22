Beautiful home located in Hidden Lake Subdivision. This full brick, move in ready home has new paint throughout, large kitchen island and open floor plan. Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home is located in a cul-de-sac with a large private, fenced in back yard. The best part about this yard is that it does not back up to another home. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $312,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Troy back-up quarterback Quayde Hawkins is no longer on the team, it was confirmed on Monday afternoon.
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Dothan High is going in a different direction with its girls basketball program.
OZARK — Retired law officers and forensic experts took the stand in Dale County Circuit Court Thursday to verbally recreate their roles in the…
Following a two-hour delay because one juror failed to show up, the capital murder trial of Coley McCraney got underway Wednesday with opening…