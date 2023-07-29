512 Ridgeland Rd. is an almost new home (7 months old) and is located in Hidden Lake East subdivision. The home has 2201 square feet and includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bath and is all brick construction. There are many upgrades with this home to include hardwood floors throughout (no carpet) except porcelain in the two bathrooms and laundry, beautiful upgraded granite in kitchen, master bath, and guest bath, upgraded GE appliances, rectangular sinks in master and guest bath, his and hers vanity in the master bath, porcelain shower with extra wide niche and frameless shower enclosure, comfort height toilets, cabinets under extra large island, cabinets in laundry room, custom vanity mirrors in master and guest bath, cabinets at entry from garage, drop zone, large pantry, insulated garage door, covered back porch, attic stairs with flooring in attic for extra storage, expanded driveway, 6 foot privacy fence, and irrigation system. If you are looking for a new home, then this is the one. Call today for a showing.