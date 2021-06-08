4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $315,000

Great family home in a quiet country neighborhood atmosphere. Rehobeth School District (love the school). Ready for a new family to enjoy the large lot with lots of shade trees. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2400 +- sq/ft with a large 2 car garage. Two large bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill layout one with 2 large closets or the other with 3 large closets. All new flooring and paint thru out. A large kitchen with stainless appliances and new granite countertops. Baths have been updated and much more. View More