This beautiful home located in Park Ridge Subdivision features 4 bedrooms, two baths. The home has a spacious lay-out with trey ceilings, gas fireplace in family room, formal dining room, cabinets galore in the kitchen, granite counter tops through-out. The master bathroom features a walk in shower, double vanity, big tub, and a large walk in closet. The backyard is fenced & a covered back porch for outdoor enjoyment. Subdivision features two community pools at walking distance & sidewalks with lights. This home is in the Rehobeth school district. So much more in this beautiful home. Call today to see.