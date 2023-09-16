This beautiful home located in Park Ridge Subdivision features 4 bedrooms, two baths. The home has a spacious lay-out with trey ceilings, gas fireplace in family room, formal dining room, cabinets galore in the kitchen, granite counter tops through-out. The master bathroom features a walk in shower, double vanity, big tub, and a large walk in closet. The backyard is fenced & a covered back porch for outdoor enjoyment. Subdivision features two community pools at walking distance & sidewalks with lights. This home is in the Rehobeth school district. So much more in this beautiful home. Call today to see.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Enterprise police are investigating an unattended death in the Wal Mart parking lot Monday.
An Ozark man was sentenced to 70 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes against a child in Dale County Circuit Court.
An Enterprise High School senior recently returned from the 2023 World Martial Arts Games in Daytona, Fla., with four Gold, three Silver and t…
APALACHICOLA, Florida — An Ozark man was killed and another injured Saturday afternoon following a boating accident in Franklin County, Florid…
A Dothan man was killed late Tuesday night after he was shot while driving on a city street, according to police.