4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $315,000

Wonderful Caravella home w/ brick & stone exterior! Formal dining space with coffered ceiling and wainscoting, wood flooring and vaulted ceiling in living area, gas fireplace & bonus office space. Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless appliances, and cooktop w/ vented hood! New carpet in bedrooms. Grand master suite with luxurious bath, granite vanity, soaking tub & tiled shower. Rinnai tankless water heater, and foam insulation. Low maintenance yard.

