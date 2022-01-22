4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $317,625

This breathtaking home is a must see! This home has energy efficient features including double pane low e argon gas windows and tankless water heater. The bonus room upstairs has full bathroom. The options for this room are endless. The patio outside is perfect for entertaining and relaxing with bar top and area with firepit and pergola. Nestled in Park Ridge Subdivision, this home has access to not one but two pools through its HOA. Zoned for Rehobeth School District!