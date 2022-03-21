4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $319,000

Beautiful all brick home built by Ciecierski Construction! It sits on a half acre corner lot in the desirable Lakewood Subdivision off Park Avenue! This well-built southern charmer has tons of space and endless possibilities! The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining room, laundry room, and a bonus room! There is lots of storage space, an oversized garage, and a heated & cooled workshop attached to the garage! The neighborhood is mature and quiet.