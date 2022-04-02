 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $319,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $319,000

Beautiful move in ready 4 bed 2bath home with 2486sqft and less than 2 miles from Rehobeth schools! Open floorplan, custom cabinets, large pantry, large island, and plenty of storage space! Vinyl flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The master and 2 bedrooms are downstairs while a larger 4th bedroom/bonus room with closet and walk in attic are on the second floor. There is a 2-car carport with storage attached. Has a front & back porch plus a fenced yard! Home is less than 4 years old

