4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $319,999

"Military Family that is motivated to sell"Beautiful 4Bdrm, 2.5 BA updated with new Epoxy Floors w/Japanese Shou Sugi Ban Custom Steps, New paint,H&C in 2021 Kitchen floors Porcelain Tile, lg kitchen Screened back Porch, master suite/bath updated, You must see this home. Immaculate in every way. This S/D is near everything. Double garage, Large Corner lot, Built by an Architect. Owners updated in a modern style. Walk in closets, W-I Pantry, Roof 2014. 25x27 attached storage room. REDUCED!