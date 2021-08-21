 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $321,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $321,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $321,900

This house features Low maintenance fiber cement siding, granite counter tops in kitchen and MBR, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, two BR upstairs, kitchen island, rear covered patio, private master suite featuring walk in tile shower, his & her vanities, linen cabinets, compartmented water closet and Soaking tub and lg walk in closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert