 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $324,199

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $324,199

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. Foyer opens into kitchen with a great island and pantry. The spacious kitchen flows into its own convenient breakfast area opening to a great room. Bonus room with full bath.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida Panhandle fires: Evacuations near Panama City continue

Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle continue to battle wildfires that have forced thousands of evacuations. According to the Florida Forest Service, there are at least three blazes underway in Bay County. The fire is believed to have originated in Gulf County before spreading into Bay and Calhoun counties. All three counties are under states of emergency. In Bay County, the blazes are: The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert