4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $325,000

Beautiful two story with circular driveway, great lanscaping, triple detached garage heated and cooled, Extra storage building, large lot. New roof , 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Plantation Shutters. Granite Counter tops. All new paint and baths redone, new carpet in bedrooms, new floors. The contractors are still working on home (painting and resetting lights and doing small repairs. Putting new screen on back screened in porch and painting it. Large home with lots of space. Close to everything.

