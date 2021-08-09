 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $325,000

Incredible home in Kelly Springs! Grandroom with wood flooring, fireplace, and built in shelving. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and gas range. Formal dining room and second living room. Spacious master bedroom and Huge master bath with split vanities, large tub, and massive tile shower. Split bedrooms and two full baths. Wonderful screened in porch that opens to large deck! Beautiful fenced in backyard. Call to schedule a tour!

