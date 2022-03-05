 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $325,000

Well maintained brick home in Homestead subdivision. home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, specious layout. The kitchen remains with appliances, screened, walk in closets, 2 car attached garage, pantry, nice custom 7x4 walk in shower, and nice screened porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert