The “Newport” is a Traditional-style house that is sure to please. This 4 bedroom 2 bath plan begins with the refined foyer entry way that joins to the formal dining room rich with hardwood flooring. The large great room area with trey ceiling is complete with a fireplace and opens into the spacious kitchen finished with granite countertops and a large island. The master quarters provides a spacious walk in closet and a bathroom area complete with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, and tiled shower with glass door. The additional 3 bedrooms are spacious and perfect for family living. This one story design will not disappoint! Lot 13 in phase 4
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $327,134
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alabama will no longer require a pistol permit to carry a concealed handgun as of Jan. 1.
OZARK – A candlelight prayer vigil for a Dale County woman found dead in Coffee County from gunshot wounds Oct. 4 was held at the downtown amp…
Opp Superintendent Michael Smithart confirmed Monday that Mike DuBose has notified school officials of his intent to retire from coaching.
NEW BROCKTON—New Brockton Mayor Kathryn Holley tendered her resignation earlier this week, stating she is unhappy with the direction some town…
Jason Barnett wants to make football fun again at New Brockton.
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama roster for the Sugar Bowl remains written in pencil.
Providence Christian scored all the points in overtime in defeating Slocomb 70-64 on Tuesday night in varsity boys basketball.
Seven months after plans for the center were first announced, a new mental health crisis center in Houston County now has a home.
Dale County defeated Cottonwood 55-44 in boys varsity basketball action on Thursday night.
Franklin free throws lead Headland girls past Carroll