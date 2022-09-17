 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $329,000

2022 new construction coming right up! Featuring granite counter tops, 4 bedrooms, and an open floor plan. The master bedroom encompasses its own master bath and spacious walk in closet. This house will be brick exterior and features a 2 car garage. With LVP floors, it will be family and pet friendly!

