MOVE IN READY NOW: 10K in closing cost paid with use of approved lender. Seller to provide french door refrigerator. So many extras! The “Lenox” is a one story open floorplan with ample possibilities. This 4 bedroom 2 bath plan begins with a refined foyer entry way, which opens into a roomy living area with a vaulted ceiling. Next experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining dining room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and an expanded pantry. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and walk in closet as well as a luxurious bathroom complete with a double granite vanity, and tiled shower with glass door. This layout truly is a must see! Lot 22
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year’s Miss Dothan pageant took place on Saturday, April 29, at the Dothan Opera House and new queens in six different categories were cr…
The Houston County Farm Center deal is no more.
TUSCALOOSA — An Ozark woman has been chosen for the second consecutive year to serve on the Capstone Men and Women for the University of Alabama.
Six AHSAA area tournament champions were crowned in high school softball action throughout the Wiregrass on Tuesday night, but the big story w…
ARITON --- The Ariton Purple Cats are going to get a third-straight state semifinal shot against county rival G.W. Long.