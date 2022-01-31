 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $329,900

Beautiful home with very established landscaping, fountains and an irrigation system. Spacious updated kitchen + 4 Br's all on one floor! Formal dining area, gas fireplace, granite counter tops, newer appliances, huge, screened deck with a gas fire-pit and even privacy shades make a perfect outdoor living area. Big master suite with walk in closet, separate shower, garden tub w/ jets, built in bookcases, fluted interior columns, recessed lighting, and many custom light fixtures.

