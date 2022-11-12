The “Newport” is a Traditional-style house that is sure to please. This 4 bedroom 2 bath plan begins with the refined foyer entry way that joins to the formal dining room rich with hardwood flooring. The large great room area with trey ceiling is complete with a fireplace and opens into the spacious kitchen finished with granite countertops and a large island. The master quarters provides a spacious walk in closet and a bathroom area complete with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, and tiled shower with glass door. The additional 3 bedrooms are spacious and perfect for family living. This one story design will not disappoint! Lot 13 in phase 4
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $329,999
