4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $331,999

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. Foyer opens into kitchen with a great island and pantry. The spacious kitchen flows into its own convenient breakfast area opening to a great room. Bonus room with full bath.