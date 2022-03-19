 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $333,500

Check out this new construction home located in the Rehobeth school zone! Features include luxury vinyl plank in the common areas and guest baths, tile master bath and laundry with a tile walk-in shower, walk-in master closet, quartz countertops, soft-close all wood cabinets, brushed nickel finishes, and a bonus room upstairs.

