 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $334,609

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $334,609

Overton, lot 10 A. 4 BR/2.5Bath w/ 2nd floor bonus. Refined foyer entry leads into a roomy living area, attached to an open kitchen w/ large center island, built in appliances, & granite countertops.Master suite complete w/ large bedroom & WIC w/ luxurious bathroom including double granite vanity, garden tub/shower combo w/ glass door. 2nd floor bonus w/ half bath.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panama City Beach grapples with disorder; 78 from Alabama arrested

Panama City Beach grapples with disorder; 78 from Alabama arrested

Florida law enforcement officials say they arrested 78 people from Alabama in Panama City Beach, Fla., over the weekend and confiscated 75 guns as spring break revelry devolved into chaos. “What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said in a multi-agency press conference held late Monday morning. “The behavior of these pathetic ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert