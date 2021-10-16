 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $334,900

Beautiful 4 BR, 3.5 BA Energy efficient home in Rehobeth School District. Energy saving features include Double pane Low-E argon gas windows, Tankless water heater. Many features include hardwood flooring, new hardwood flooring in M/bedroom, granite countertops, crown molding, SS appliances, tile shower w/glass frameless door & gas fireplace. Renovated DR to create private DR/study with French doors & transom, perfect for home office. Added privacy fence in backyard.

