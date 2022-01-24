4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $335,000

Spectacular home with an excellent location! 2 master suites on the main floor, 2 bedrooms with adjoining bathroom on second floor, and a bonus room that could be converted to a fifth bedroom with the addition of a closet. Gorgeous granite throughout, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, open floor plan, privacy fence, painted deck, matching outdoor storage building, beautiful pool, roof and HVACs just under a year old, and 2 car garage! This home is a must see!!!