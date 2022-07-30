The “Newport” is a Traditional-style house that is sure to please. This 4 bedroom 2 bath plan begins with the refined foyer entry way that joins to the formal dining room rich with hardwood flooring. The large great room area with trey ceiling is complete with a fireplace and opens into the spacious kitchen finished with granite countertops and a large island. The master quarters provides a spacious walk in closet and a bathroom area complete with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, and tiled shower with glass door. The additional 3 bedrooms are spacious and perfect for family living. This one story design will not disappoint! Lot 13 in phase 4
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $336,734
Related to this story
Most Popular
After she and her family decided to sell three acres of their old gladiola farm off State Road 71 in Marianna to make way for a new Chick-fil-…
Approval of 9% cost of living raise for Houston County employees was met with a standing ovation Monday by employees who filled the Houston Co…
A man was shot during a robbery on Denton Road Friday night, according to Dothan Police.
An ongoing investigation by the Dothan Police Department led to the Thursday arrest of a Dothan man on multiple sex crimes.
TALLAHASSEE – A federal jury in Tallahassee convicted Jason Earl Kirkland, 44, of Cottonwood, of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in …
The 2022 high school football season is fast approaching.
HARTFORD – At the right time of year and the right time of day, Ten Mile Creek Nursery is filled with blooming lotus plants. Roots planted in …
A Sneads man was killed after he started shooting at law enforcement officers and drew return fire Saturday morning, according to local law en…
An additional suspect in a Dothan killing has been extradited from Florida to face a capital murder charge.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date