This is a MUST see!! Spacious, beautiful new build in the Rehobeth School District! This is an open floor plan 2100+/- sqft 4 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home. This house has many upgrades including upgraded spray foam insulation, upgraded septic tank with added field lines, epoxy sealed double garage & a circle-double drive way. Separate shower and soaking tub in the master bath. His & hers vanities, as well. Brick fire place in the living room & natural gas appliances. There is a gas grill hook up on the back patio. Large lot, with plenty of room to add a pool, pool house, storage building. No restrictions & No HOAs! Conveniently located to Dothan, a short 5 miles from Southeast Health. Less that 5 miles to all major shopping & amenities, such as: Walmart Super Center, CVS, Walgreens, multiple gas stations and local restaurants. Just 28 miles from Fort Rucker, AL. This home boasts of beauty and is ready to go!