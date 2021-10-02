 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $342,900

Great New Home by Tara Hubbard Construction ! Open Floor plan with large Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace !! Craftsman style Mouldings throught, Granite and custom ceramic tile work . all located on over 1 acre lot in Rehobeth school District, Hurry and have input on colors and finishes

