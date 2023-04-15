Four bedroom, 2.5 bath, new construction home in Pines on Fortner S/D.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $343,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four student-athletes in the Dothan Eagle coverage area were named a class winner Monday night during the 38th Annual Bryant-Jordan Scholar-At…
ENTERPRISE — An arrest has been made in Colorado Springs in connection with the death of an Enterprise man, found shot in the chest Friday in …
Dothan Police are investigating a shooting that left a person with one gunshot wound to the upper torso and one to the arm.
Five area players – three girls and two boys – from the Dothan Eagle coverage area have been chosen to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star …
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date