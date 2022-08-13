4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $345,000

Experience the community of Park Ridge Subdivision in this beautiful newer home! This home features vaulted ceilings in family room, open concept, large kitchen island with storage underneath, expanded pantry, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closets are all located downstairs, with a bonus room and half bath upstairs that could be a playroom, exercise room or extra bedroom. Upgrades includes tankless gas hot water heater, shiplap around the gas fireplace, quartz countertops in the kitchen, screened in back porch, and extended concrete along the back of the house for grilling or playing with toys. Back yard is completely fenced in with double gates on one side. Split bedrooms with a large master in the rear of the home. Master bath features separate tiled shower with a large soaking tub and linen closet. This home offers a large laundry room with extra storage space. Just a short walk down the block, enjoy a cool dip in 1 of the 2 community pools on these hot summer days.