4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,000

Great 2997 sq ft House with Pool in Odom Hills Subdivision. Good Floorplan with Large Family Room/Kitchen. Formal Foyer/ Dining Room, Breakfast Area w/ Built Ins. Kitchen has Granite, lots of storage, and Island. Oversize Master Bedroom with Reading Area (new carpet). Nice Sun Room opening to Patio/Pool. The Patio has Brick Columns and Gunite Pool. Private/ Fenced Back Yard. Great for Entertaining. Close to Shops, Restaurants, and Hospital.