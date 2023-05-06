Absolutely beautiful! This home is move-in ready! It features many extras, including a 6' dual head, dual control shower in master. Has 4 camera security. Upstairs is bonus w/ 1/2 bath. Registered HVAC with 10 year warranty.Large lot, 5 burner convection stove, upgraded granite and cabinetry with soft closures and added custom sliding silverware drawer, 7” baseboards throughout, upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring, upgraded fireplace hearth with shiplap mantle, upgraded farmhouse lighting, elevated toilet heights with soft closure seat and covers.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,000
