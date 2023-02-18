Four bedroom, 2.5 bath, new construction home in Pines on Fortner S/D. This home has granite countertops in kitchen & master bath, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, corner pantry, mud area w/ charging station, large laundry w/ master suite access, private master suite featuring walk-in 5' shower w/ ceramic tile walls, his & her sinks & linen cabinets, compartmented water closet & oversized walk-in closet. Outside there is a covered patio with uncovered extension for entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Evan Ballard wants to win football games.
Thomas Dowd’s instincts took over.
Dothan’s Bed Bath & Beyond location is one of 400 stores that its parent company is closing nationwide as it struggles to stay afloat fina…
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?