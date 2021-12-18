4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle Monday evening has been identified.
- Updated
A second suspect in the apparent murder of 20-year-old Sincere Tyson was arrested on Friday.
- Updated
A nonprofit group is suing the City of Dothan for its refusal to supply utility services to residential homes under its umbrella.
- Updated
The latest AHSAA reclassification release didn’t result in a lot of surprises Tuesday in relation to Wiregrass high school programs.
- Updated
In taking over as the new head football coach of the Dothan Wolves, Jed Kennedy plans to focus on four characteristics.
- Updated
HEADLAND – Gene Dews, a highly successful softball and baseball coach for years at Wallace College, has taken on the newly-appointed position …
- Updated
A Houston County man is being held without bond after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and her daughter at gunpoint.
- Updated
The Houston County Farm Center holds a lot of memories. Not even county commissioners could argue with that.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Alabama confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Thursday, a development that was expected as the lates…
- Updated
Bo Nix is looking for a new home after three years at Auburn.