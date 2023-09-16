Four bedroom, 2.5 bath, new construction home in Pines on Fortner S/D. This home has granite countertops in kitchen & master bath, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, corner pantry, mud area w/ charging station, large laundry w/ master suite access, private master suite featuring walk-in 5' shower w/ ceramic tile walls, his & her sinks & linen cabinets, compartmented water closet & oversized walk-in closet. Outside there is a covered patio with uncovered extension for entertaining.