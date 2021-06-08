4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $352,500

2835 sq.ft. sitting on 3.68 acres! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features an open kitchen and living room with cathedral ceiling separated by a beautiful island with a copper farm house sink. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas. The large master suite offers trey ceiling, his and her sinks, over-sized walk in shower and large closet. Covered back patio, 2 car garage and much more! View More