4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $353,000

This AMAZING 4 bedroom 2.5 bath all brick home has a detached 3 car garage! The home is located on an acre lot with country views but close to town. The 400 sq feet in the family room gives a large space for the family to relax. The home has another open living room with trey ceiling and dining room area. Kitchen features raised bar, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The master bedroom includes trey ceilings with tile shower, double vanity, and garden tub in master bath. New roof in